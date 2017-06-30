This NRA commercial advertising guns is insane

In what can only be described as true capitalist propaganda, the National Rifle Association of America released this insanely creepy advertisement essentially calling for an all-out civil war. The one-minute video is an amalgamation of black-and-white protest images sped up to frantic speeds, probably in an attempt to make it seem like there is a problem that is escalating and rampant when, in fact, the only problem is this minute-long agenda to get you to join a war that we don’t need.

“They use their media to assassinate real news; they use their schools to teach children that their President is another Hitler; they use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and award shows to repeat their narrative over and over again,” a visually distraught woman who wants to sell you a gun spits at the camera, inflecting each word until the meaning is essentially lost.

“The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country, our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” an angry Dana Loesch continues. “I’m the National Rifle Association of America and I’m freedom’s. Safest. Place.”

“Join Us Today”, the video concludes before your jaw has finally hit the floor. In all seriousness, when does a simple advertisement cross over into plain hate crime? Or is this bizarre recruitment spot “free speech”? “This NRA ad is an open call to violence to protect white supremacy,” tweeted Deray McKesson. “If I made a video like this, I’d be in jail.”

Radio host Dana Loesch’s flawed argument is that the same people that are speaking out against hate crime are the ones who are committing those crimes. The “Resistance” against xenophobia and racism is made up of people who are xenophobic and racist. Mmmk… Can we call a fact-check?

The cherry on top of this visual assault is that it’s a literal call to arms. The NRA, obviously, wants you to buy guns to mow down the resistance. The irony in the NRA dubbing itself “freedom’s safest place” isn’t lost on anyone. How safe is a world in which everyone is armed with a gun? It’s only a guess, but not very.