Sense8 is returning with a two-hour special

It’s not entirely clear what happened in the intervening time. Fans had essentially swallowed the hard pill that was the show’s cancellation and tried to move on. But today, it was announced that the show would conclude with a two-hour special.

Netflix acknowledged the petition, but ultimately wouldn’t listen to the masses of people who were willing to give a left limb for the show to continue. “To our Sense8 family,” a letter posted to the show’s Facebook page read. “We’ve seen the petitions. We’ve read the messages. We know you want to #RenewSense8 […] but unfortunately we can’t. Thank you for watching and hope you’ll stay close with your cluster around the world. #SensatesForever.”

It seemed that every effort to save Sense8, the Wachowskis globe-spanning sci-fi series which Netflix unceremoniously cancelled one month ago, failed. Articles, tweets, and fan petitions that racked up over half a million signatures were left out to dry.

In an emotional letter written by series creator Lana Wachowski, she details the heartbreak she felt after learning of the show’s cancellation. It left her in “a fairly serious depression”.

“I had never worked so hard, or put so much of myself into a project as I had with Sense8,” Wachowski continues, “and its cancellation hollowed me out. I felt the disappointment of my amazing crew […] I felt the sadness of the actors who had given so much of themselves, always finding more whenever the sun broke from the clouds. But most of all I felt the heartbreak of our fans,” whom Wachowski adds are “unlike any fans I have ever encountered as an artist.”

“In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line,” she wrote. “But here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true.”

“Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has brought Sense8 back to life,” Wachowski continued. “I could kiss every single one of you!”

And the announcement seemingly didn’t stop there. While the season two cliffhanger would finally be wrapped up, Wachowski explained that there is even the possibility of it continuing beyond for future seasons. “It is my great pleasure to announce there will be another two hour special released next year,” Wachowski continues. “After that. . . if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.”