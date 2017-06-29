Why is everyone obsessed with this Japanese reality show?

Terrace House may just be the first reality show where nothing really “happens”. It’s been described by the New York Times as “punishingly mundane” and another article in Cosmopolitan reads: “Even though the show is about nothing, I can’t stop watching it, and I think about it all the time.” A Japanese phenomenon that aired from 2012-2014, Terrace House was revived on Netflix earlier this year. It’s a show where six strangers live together in a house during the summer. They agree to be filmed 24/7, but instead of being locked in without a key, made to endure testing challenges, give confessionals to a camera, they just… live. Each either has a day job, or goes to uni. They cook for each other and share laughs late at night over drinks, asking who is currently crushing on whom.

I’ve been recommended this show on multiple occasions. It was discussed on one of my favourite podcasts, Who? Weekly. I gave the first season a test drive while alone in a Los Angeles hotel room, and I was hypnotised. This show was addicting. And I knew I wasn’t alone, but why is everyone suddenly obsessed?

“I guess I was attracted to the show because I grew up with reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach, and Terrace House seemed kind of similar, but with the awkwardness and shyness of Japanese culture,” says Natalie, a 25-year-old from Vancouver, Canada. “I think I kept watching because it intrigued me to watch a reality show of how other people in a different culture choose to communicate with one another.”

Natalie came across the show on her Netflix home page. It was recommended to her, she says, because she watched another Japanese show. She’s so far binged all two seasons and is trying to sell the mundanity to all of her friends. “I told my friend it’s a mix of Laguna Beach and The Real World. Except no drunken fights, and passive conversations. It’s a bit mundane but the way they confront each other is so interesting.”

“It’s a bit mundane but the way they confront each other is so interesting” – Natalie, 25

Laura, 27, living in New York, “just stumbled upon it, looking for something to watch in bed.”

“The fascination is easier to pinpoint,” she says of the show’s draw. “It’s partly the cultural differences, especially in terms of gender roles in heterosexual relationships and the somewhat traditional ideas around marriage. And it’s partly the fact the format and editing appears to hark back to a more ‘honest’ or ‘real’ versions of reality TV, where the mundane and trite are given as much airtime as moments of tension or unrest.”

From time to time, the series will cut away from the “action” (if bobbing around a pool or doing laundry can be called as much), to a panel of celebrity commentators on a beige couch who offer sundry opinions about what is happening. This is the Gogglebox portion of the show. Sometimes they can be harsh. “His voice is too high,” they say about Yuki (aka Tap) in the first season, before breaking into fits of laughter. Or else, after a faintly noticeable attempt at two character’s flirting, the panel will chime in with: “That was a good vibe there!” Each episode is 20 minutes long, and the best part is when Netflix autoplays the next episode, and it begins with the panel recapping the 20 minutes of literal nothingness that you just watched. “So, a lot happened in the last episode,” one will ironically offer.