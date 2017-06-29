Get to know Nigeria’s most controversial fashion magazine

We were in Lagos to catch up with Richard Akuson, the founder, and editor, to talk about “BFFs”, courting controversy and what it means to be un-Nigerian.

In Nigeria, where homosexuality has been criminalised and homophobia is ubiquitous, critics accuse A Nasty Boy of promoting ‘a gay agenda’, but that is the exact opposite of what it is doing – it presents not one single agenda but is creating a tolerant space for much wider discussions of sexuality, gender, race and beauty. “BFFs” in any other context would not be radical. But when the wider conversation about sexuality or anything perceived as different has been poisoned to a point where its impact extends beyond someone’s sex life to all of their other relationships and interactions, it creates the kind of toxic environment where even platonic boy-girl friendships can be polluted.

A Nasty Boy is possibly Nigeria’s most controversial magazine. The webzine, which bills itself as a publication exploring otherness in fashion, people and culture, has ruffled feathers domestically while garnering international acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of Nigerian masculinity. Through provocative editorials, A Nasty Boy is forcing Nigerian youth to ask broad questions about their society. They shared a new editorial with Dazed Digital entitled “BFFs” – photographed by Wavy the Creator, it tells the story of a boy in the loving company of his best friends without judgement.

Why did you start A Nasty Boy?

Richard Akuson: I used to be a fashion editor at BellaNaijia, which is a big magazine across the continent. I would write pieces about people like E. J. Johnson. I remember a time when he wore black to some event, and I felt that that was a way to speak about how people could incorporate more black into their wardrobe, you know, a really simple and straightforward article. But quickly the conversation in the comments section turned and became about how I was promoting an agenda, and how my employer, was promoting a gay agenda.

In Nigeria, things are either un-Nigerian or un-African; that’s what they use to attack people they think are not normal. I was tired of hearing comments like that. There can’t be a singular definition of what a person is. The problem with Nigeria is that for so many people there is just one definition of what things are, and there isn’t a lot of room for things that are outside of the norm. People are very willing to tell you what they think here, and one of the phrases I’m always wary of is when someone tells me they “just want to speak their mind,’ because it becomes an excuse for an invasive commentary on one’s personal choices. It is perplexing… why are you a party to my life? Why do I owe you an explanation?

There are diverse definitions of what it means to be Nigerian, despite what this society has decided to hold up as the standards of what being a Nigerian means, and of what a man is, or what a woman is. Through Nasty Boy we are looking to explore that and to expand that horizon, to broaden that definition.

How are you doing that?

Richard Akuson: Visuals. They really do tell a thousand stories. Visuals speak universally. We’ve decided to put the focus on the editorials that we are creating. In this way, our voices might be quiet, but it gives us a powerful medium to challenge cultural perceptions. For instance with “Boys”, an editorial in which we had three guys sat lounging together in their boxers, this really challenged the idea of intimacy. In Nigeria, it is fine for girls to hug and to be intimate, in that sense, but for boys, it’s really frowned upon. Even though the image is conspicuously non-sexual, just the fact that they were men together, almost naked, was incredibly subversive.

“It’s important to remember though that A Nasty Boy is not just about sexuality though, it is also a pretty forward-thinking fashion magazine, but that it’s this wider context that forces us to keep having this conversation” – Richard Akuson

What was the response to “Boys”?

Richard Akuson: Well, on a narrow level in terms of the people that I directly know, I feel there was a bit of pretentiousness in the reaction. I posted that on my personal page, as well as on A Nasty Boy because at that time I had more followers on my own page. What I noticed was that soon after posting the engagement with the photo was nearing 800 views, but the likes were only at 15. That’s obviously commensurate to how many people had seen it.

I got calls from people a few hours later being like “oh Richard that shoot is amazing”, but then I thought, this person has called me, but he didn’t leave a comment or even like the photo. When speaking with another friend about the series, I asked him directly – “if you really love it, would you like it or leave a comment?” He said no. He admitted that he had actually gone on the page and was looking at those who had liked it, going through their profiles, trying to understand why they had publicly engaged. Having said that, I think that “Boys” is part of the reason why we garnered so much international attention, and when CNN did a profile on the zine, they focused quite heavily on it.

What has been the reaction from the Nigerian press?

Richard Akuson: The Nigerian press is interested but unsure. I got an interview request not long ago from a major publication here that I won’t name. This was a publication I thought was quite responsive to what I was doing, considering the types of questions they asked, so I took my time and wrote long answers to the questions. But when they released the story they ended with “we might not be clear about what A Nasty Boy is right now, aside from a website for people who drive at night” (a thinly guarded epithet for homosexuals). That is a really reductive portrayal of what we do.

Another publication called us unnecessary, but two weeks after the CNN story came out, the publisher started tweeting me, saying that what I was doing was absolutely ‘necessary’ and that they’d love to do a story. Nigerian youth though, who we obviously target as our main readership, have been far more receptive.