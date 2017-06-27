Women in Handmaid’s Tale outfits protest GOP healthcare bill

A legion of women donned the signature all red cape-and-bonnet look from Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale as part of a protest against the GOP healthcare bill. The women marched outside of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., in a demonstration organised by Planned Parenthood.

In The Handmaid’s Tale, if you haven’t yet seen it, women are enslaved and oppressed by those in power, and forced to repopulate the earth by having sex with their oppressors. The red outfits represent those women who are effectively enslaved babymakers.

The Senate gathered to vote on the controversial healthcare bill – which would leave approximately 22 million Americans with no healthcare coverage – today. The voting was delayed, however, by Republican leader Mitch McConnell until after the July 4th recess. The GOP healthcare bill would be detrimental for women’s rights, if passed. It would also defund Planned Parenthood, which provides necessary services to women across the country. In fact, in 105 counties in the US, Planned Parenthood is the only full-service reproductive health clinic.

The GOP healthcare bill is designed to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act, but has – at least for now – failed to drum up enough support. Republicans need 50 votes for it to pass the Senate, and will reportedly be tinkering with the bill until a new vote after Independence Day. Until then, we march. Under His Eye!