Watch Spike Lee’s TV reboot teaser for She’s Gotta Have It

A brief but exciting teaser and release date for the television adaptation of Spike Lee’s 1986 debut film, She’s Gotta Have It, has been revealed.

DeWanda Wise takes on the role of Nola Darling (originally played by Tracy Camilla Johns), a young Brooklyn artist navigating her creative pursuits, friends, working to discover herself, and her three lovers: Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony).

It’s the first time Lee, known for other huge projects such as Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X, has directed an entire TV series. He created and directed every episode in the modern update of the culture impacting indie film.

The original film catapulted the talented director into the mainstream and saw Lee lead the way for Black indie filmmakers: he shot it in just 12 days in 1985 on a tiny budget, and kickstarted a major change in the portrayal of African Americans in film. With just $175,000 to spend on the film, it became a much-loved classic pretty quickly, grossing $7 million in the box office.

“We are getting an opportunity to revisit these memorable characters who will still be relevant and avant-garde 3 decades later,” Lee told Deadline.

“It was my wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, producer in her own right, who had the vision to take my film from the big screen and turn it into an episodic series,” he said. “It had not occurred to me at all. Tonya saw it plain as day. I didn’t.”

Netflix has been active in giving the green light for film-to-television reboots, such as Wet Hot American Summer and Dear White People.

She’s Gotta Have It is set to hit Netflix November 23 of this year.