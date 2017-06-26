Police violently disperse activists at banned Istanbul pride

Istanbul pride had been banned for a third year in a row, but this didn’t stop LGBT activists defiantly holding protests and celebrations.

Turkish police descended on the day: according to the Guardian and local news reports, rubber bullets were fired at activists in the city, with tear gas and police dogs used. AFP reported that the large police presence outnumbered demonstrators, who gathered in small groups at locations such as the central Taksim Square, where four people were arrested.

The parade, which would have been Turkey’s fifteenth pride event, had been officially banned after the city governor cited concerns for safety and public order. Threats came from the ultra-nationalist Alperen Hearths group. Activists were quick to denounce this.

A statement from the Pride committee in Turkey said at the weekend: “We are not scared, we are here, we will not change. You are scared, you will change and you will get used to it. We are here again to show that we will fight in a determined fashion for our pride.”