The artist sculpting her friends smoking, fucking & dancing

Over the past ten years, Swedish-born visual artist Cajsa von Zeipel has been carving out a name for herself – quite literally – thanks to her transformative talent for turning mounds of malleable materials into towering sculptures.

If you are familiar with her work, then you will know that things are never as they seem, and von Zeipel’s work both utilises and subverts traditional sculpting techniques in order to redefine disciplines such as painting, performance and of course, sculpture.

Currently on show at Peckham’s Arcadia Missa, von Zeipel’s latest exhibition (and first London-based solo), debuts as a series of colossal stone women, all brought to life through 3D sculpting, painting and rendering that gives way to nude bodies, “smoking, fucking and pulling-hair,” from von Zeipel’s brushstroke. Best at their biggest, her sculptures call out with energy and vibrancy despite the rigid materials from which they are handcrafted. For all their bright-white bravado, von Zeipel’s artworks have an otherworldly quality which is best seen in the unfiltered light of real life.

Intrinsic to Insulting the Archive is a conversation about what it means to be a woman amongst friends, and as such, every sculptural character is in constant dialogue with the woman she stands alongside. However, it is the undercurrent that is most pertinent for von Zeipel’s artistic subversion: “It’s frustrating. The approach to classical sculpture has always been to reduce the scale and form of women. Don’t believe what they say - this classical approach is still very much in practise.” There is no denying that diverse representation and gender equality in high-art has been unbalanced, something von Zeipel spells out as she continues: “The female form is scaled down and the male structure is exaggerated. No more of that please!”

Fresh from the opening this weekend, we caught up with von Zeipel to find out more about her London debut, and why she is hell-bent on rejecting sculptures archaic gender imbalance.

“The women featured in Insulting the Archive return the viewer’s gaze, they refuse to take the historical role of women in sculpture; passive, dull with plump lips slightly parted” – Cajsa von Zeipel

This is, in your words, your "most personal" show to date – can you expand on why that is?

Cajsa von Zeipel: The project has been the most challenging for me in many ways, and one because, yes you are right, it is my most personal exhibition to date. The characters I am working with here, are my best friends, they haven’t been invented, they are ‘real’ women. It’s me and it’s my girlfriends actually and I’m trying to capture a sense of change, both in terms of individual identity but also in group dynamic.

It’s been very interesting working with specific people in mind, because portraiture is something that is inherently very classical. However, I found it really hard to condense 10 years of friendship into a static millisecond. This concept of time was difficult to articulate through sculpture making the process all the more personal for me.

For those who can't make it, tell us about the show.

Cajsa von Zeipel: I have created a group of sculptures, each one a character, but unlike my previous girl-gangs, this is a group breaking apart. Schisms form, group identities split, tribes become divided. Individuals come into focus and then they fade into the background as personalities move away from one another. Insulting the Archive balances fierce female defiance with desolate isolation.