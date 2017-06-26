See Chelsea Manning take part in New York Pride

Chelsea Manning, who was recently released after she served seven years of a 35-year sentence for providing documents to WikiLeaks, attended her first Pride parade as a free woman in New York this weekend. The former soldier, who was pardoned by Barack Obama and released earlier this year, was in attendance at the 48th annual New York Pride.

She was there representing the American Civil Liberties Union and was seen on their float, and later, in a convertible alongside Gavin Grimm, a transgender boy who sued his school board for the right to use the boys' bathroom. Chelsea tweeted that she was, “honoured to represent the ACLU at this year’s NYC Pride March”.