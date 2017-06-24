Is Brooklyn Beckham’s photography actually terrible?

Photography Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham's debut photography book, what i see, has been picking up a lot of flack on social media over the past few days, and you can literally see why. The book, which is due to be released next week, has come under fire from critics for its out of focus and poorly lit shots, nevermind some dodgy captions. In one spread a blurred black and white shot of a dining table is captioned "i like this picture – it's out of focus but you can tell there's a lot going on". In another, the dark outline of an elephant is labelled "so hard to photograph but incredible to see". Arts Editor at The i Newspaper, Alice Jones, tweeted in response to the shots: "Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions". There's no denying that the images appear poorly lit and and planned.

Huge fan of Brooklyn Beckham's terrible photographs and even worse captions pic.twitter.com/012PeCcED4 — Alice Jones (@alicevjones) June 23, 2017

But not all of the pictures in the book are arguably as worthy of criticism. In total what i see features 300 snapshots of Brooklyn's life, including pictures of his little sister Harper drawing at the kitchen table, and a beautiful image of his brother Romeo holding flowers outside of Harper's ballet recital (pictured above). There's also something quite poignant about the idea that Brooklyn, who has spent his whole life being photographed by rabid papparazzi, turning the camera on the outside world. Speaking to the Press Association the 18-year-old said: “I carry a camera around with me absolutely everywhere so I don’t miss a potential photographic moment. Having said that, I don’t love being photographed myself. I accept it because I have grown up with it.” “I really am not a model,” he added. “I have been lucky enough to have been asked to do some amazing shoots in front of the camera - and while I much prefer to be behind it, I have learned a huge amount from the photographers I have worked with. I hope to take those experiences with me as I continue to learn.”

Exactly. Makes me so cross. Think of all the talented would-be photographer teens out there who will never get exposure (no pun intended) — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) June 23, 2017

Dear Brooklyn Beckham, please find attached a photograph of an elephant that was incredibly easy for me to take. pic.twitter.com/Gk47Q5i7ph — Niall Harman (@niallharman) June 24, 2017

This is not to say that Brooklyn would be getting this much attention for his photography skills if he wasn't the son of a former popstar and premier football player (although I can't quite buy into the idea that, as one Twitter user puts it, he would be "homeless" if he wasn't David Beckham's son). The arts are the privileged's playground, and Brooklyn is falling in line with his children-of-celebrity peers by taking on the photography world with little experience. Gigi Hadid, for instance, recently shot a prestigious campaign for her boyfriend Zayn Malik. Last year, Brooklyn shot a Burberry Brit fragrance campaign, featuring models Ben Rees, Eliza Thomas and Carvell Conduah. Fashion photographer Chris Floyd told the Guardian at the time that Burberry’s decision was a “devaluation of photography” that showed a lack of respect for experienced professionals. He added that Brooklyn’s move to professional photography “goes against everything his parents represent”. Nevertheless, there is nothing inherently wrong with Brooklyn deciding to explore his creative side through the medium, and while some of his shots are clearly worthy of derision, it's hard to get on board with the full-scale venom being directed towards him.