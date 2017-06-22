Art of Grenfell fire victim Khadija Saye exhibited at Tate

The work of the late Khadija Saye, who was killed in the Grenfell Tower fire that has taken at least 79 lives and made hundreds homeless, has been put on display at Tate Britain. It’s a moving tribute to the memory of all those lost in the horrific tragedy.

Saye’s art has recently been on display at the Venice Biennale, exhibited at the UK’s Diaspora Pavilion. At 24-years-old she was the youngest artist included in the well-regarded show. Her work will remain on display there until November 26.

Tate Britain has erected Saye’s “Sothiou” from 2017, a silkscreen print on paper. It’s part of a series of work Dwelling: in this space we breathe. Her artistic oeuvre of the British Gambian artist thoughtfully explores diaspora, her heritage and spirituality.

Andrew Wilson, a senior curator at the Tate, told Buzzfeed: “By the time she was killed Khadija Saye was only just starting to get public recognition through her new body of work, Dwelling: in this space we breathe.

“(The Tate’s displayed work is) to celebrate Khadija’s achievement with these new works, and also to stand in some way as a means to remember her and her neighbours in the community in Grenfell Tower who were tragically killed on 14 June 2017.”