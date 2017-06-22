This summer, follow Dazed through the looking glass with the leading ladies of Sofia Coppola’s southern gothic epic, The Beguiled. Joining Elle Fanning and Kirsten Dunst on the cover of the summer 2017 issue is Coppola – the epoch-defining auteur, who leads us into the darkly sexual and blood-soaked world of her newest masterstroke.

Model fascination Selena Forrest blazes bright on our fourth, limited edition cover, in a Roe Ethridge-lensed shoot celebrating disco in excess. Inside, we talk to the superlative Tilda Swinton about her latest trip into the surreal, playing a depraved CEO in the fantasy epic Okja, digi-art innovator Martine Syms divulges the secrets behind her most ambitious exhibition to date, and fashion’s fearless two, Hillier Bartley, tear up 2017.

Elsewhere, we join the young Glasgow musicians leading the charge into a dark, uncertain future, Bruce LaBruce introduces the cast of The Misandrists – his new film about a Berlin militia declaring war on the man – and electronic pioneer Baba Stiltz unpacks the weirdo-individualism behind his devastating sound.

Kirsten Dunst photographed by Casper Sejerson, styled by Robbie Spencer

Elle Fanning photographed by Ryan McGinley, styled by Robbie Spencer

Sofia Coppola photographed by Mark Borthwick

