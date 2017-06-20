Daniel Day-Lewis is done with acting

Daniel-Day Lewis is retiring from acting. And apparently it isn’t like a Quentin Tarantino/Hayao Miyazaki type retirement either. He’s done.

A statement from his representative, provided to Variety, confirmed the news: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

The actor, 60, is perhaps best known for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s There Will Be Blood (2007). Day Lewis still has one film left in the works with Anderson – which will tell the story of couturier Charles James. No release date has yet been set, but now that we know he won’t be taking on any more projects, this role has taken on much more significance.

He quit acting before for a time, allegedly to work as a cobbler, but was lured back into the spotlight with a role in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York (2002). He won an Oscar for his time.

There are scant details about his new PTA project, but it’s reportedly titled Phantom Thread. Some set photos have surfaced previously, showing Day Lewis forlornly traipsing around a graveyard. Perhaps he’s had ample time to reflect on his massive career. He’ll just take one more Oscar before he goes, thank you very much.