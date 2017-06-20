Seth Rogen keeps DM-ing Donald Trump Jr
The actor is trying to get through to the President via any means necessary – starting with Twitter
Seth Rogen has found a new way to influence American political policy: by sliding into Donald Trump Jr’s direct messages on Twitter. After the President’s son followed the Pineapple Express actor on Twitter, Rogen followed him back “to try to open a line of communication with the son of the President of the United States!” he said on Late Night With Stephen Colbert. He went straight to the DMs to politely ask that his dad resign before “he destroys the planet.”
“(Donald Trump Jr) iced me on that one, which is shocking, because I was polite,” he joked.
The next message doubled down on his efforts to sway Trump: “Hey man! It’s Seth,” he wrote. “Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and just go back to being a guy on TV. The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!’”
Stephen Colbert discovered that Trump Jr was following him, so he tried to get his foot in the door by sending a similar message to the Prez’s progeny.
Here's the DM: pic.twitter.com/2zydvIp16r— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 20, 2017
No response. And today, Rogen followed up with another message to Trump. Trump Jr’s latest tweet was a retweet of his own tweet. What gives Donald Jr? Rogen is actually Canadian, but he is kindly using his influence (and the President’s fave social media service) to try and ask nicely for Trump’s resignation before he makes a The Interview type parody-takedown that, come to think of it, we so desperately need.
Still nothing... pic.twitter.com/QDIsOSWcNk— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 20, 2017
