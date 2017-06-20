Meet the women risking their lives on Syria’s front line

In war, women are routinely positioned as victims of violence, used by the media to create horror, sympathy and spectacle – continually denied agency over their own experiences. Less in the mainstream, are the many ways in which they participate in conflict every day. Their experiences may be distinct but are no less vital. Over 100 women in Syria now work for the White Helmets (officially the Syrian Civil Defence), an unarmed and impartial rescue service in rebel-held areas made up of former teachers, accountants, tailors and bricklayers, who risk their lives everyday to save their neighbours from the bombs still flying through Syrian skies after six years. Since October 2014, more and more women have joined the White Helmets. Born a year earlier as a coalition of male rescue activists, it did not take long for a small number of women to shake off resistance from conservatives in Syrian society who believed that their place was in the home. Eventually, they gained respect for being capable and subsequently, indispensable. Their primary responsibilities involve urban search and rescue, emergency medical care and community engagement. We met with two of these heroes to discuss how their experiences of the war – in the civil defence and as civilians – are different from men.

Manal, a former accountant, explains how a number of female volunteers have been lost in double tab attacks (a second quickly following the first). They now act in frontline response alongside their male colleagues, excepting in the case of heavy bombardments. “When we start working, the people start to accept us more” explains Manal. “There’s a kind of trust because we were talking to their families, we were talking to their wives, sisters, daughters”. The presence of women has since proved decisive in situations of life and death. At times, when confronted with women trapped in the rubble, their clothes ripped from their bodies, male rescuers have been prevented from intervening by a father, husband or brother. Manal emphasises that local communities now request women to save them. “I dream of having a family and children and to teach them everything I’ve learned.” – Manal Women have been at the forefront of the fight in the Syrian civil war from the beginning. When the revolution broke, they came out in their hundreds to protest. Aleppo’s Radio Naseem was the first women-owned independent radio station. Women have bravely resisted Daesh in occupied areas, notably, in 2013, Souad Nofal from Raqqa carried out a one-woman demonstration holding banners calling for the release of detainees outside Daesh headquarters every day for two months. Sadly, it has often taken war for women to gain social ground. In Syria, women have taken a leading role in supporting their communities as doctors, nurses and teachers, providing logistical support for armed groups and taking up arms themselves on top of their domestic roles.