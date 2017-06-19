NASA has just discovered 10 new earth-like planets

Those sick of living on earth with the rest of us peasants will be happy to know that NASA has just discovered 10 possibly habitable planets that you can eject yourself to. They announced that the Kepler space telescope, which has been roving the skies above Trump’s America with nary a care, has found 219 new planets near the Cygnus constellation in our Milky Way galaxy.

Of those 219, a whole 10 are candidates for your potential new, unreachable home. They have been identified as rocky planets, and sit in their solar system’s “Goldilocks zone” – a scientific name meaning it’s not too hot, not too cold, but just right for the ability for life to thrive. Still TBC: how soon they’ll be booking flights to get there.