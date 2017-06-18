What it's like to help to furnish homes for Grenfell victims

Like many other Londoners, I have spent much of my life visiting friends and family in social housing and often climbing numerous stairs to reach an aunt or uncle in a London tower block. The events of Grenfell feel extremely personal. On a different night, this could have been my loved ones that found themselves victims in their own homes.

Spurred on by the demonstration of solidarity at Friday’s protest, where thousands took to the streets and stormed Kensington town hall, demanding answers, I decided that I would spend Saturday contributing to the volunteer efforts.

As I walked along Portobello Road I saw dozens of posters of missing people – many of whom were children. It felt surreal that people had gathered to enjoy the liveliness of the Portobello’s multicultural market, despite Grenfell being only ten minutes away.

On arrival I asked one of the women in high-vis jackets who was coordinating the efforts what I could do to help. A community leader began an impassioned speech: “We don’t need too many volunteers now but we do need answers. It is important to keep applying the pressure.” Although the atmosphere remained calm, there was a sense amongst locals that information was being hidden away and that we were in the midst of a scandal.

One local resident, Alesha, said: “I needed to help as the local council have not coordinated anything. You can see people are in need and they do not seem to be doing anything. I thought I should do my little part”. It was strange that volunteers were asked to set-up the homes for the displaced. Surely, given all that has occurred, the council would wish to ensure they were the ones providing for the Grenfell Tower survivors?

As I drove to the address we had been given, several of us commented that we sincerely hoped that they had the sensitivity to place the victims in better living conditions. I was extremely relieved when I arrived to see a brightly coloured, three-storey apartment block.