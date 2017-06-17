The cop who killed Philando Castile has been aquitted

Protests have broken out after the police officer accused of second-degree manslaughter relating to the death of Philando Castile was cleared on Friday of all charges.

His final moments after being shot four times by police officer Jeronimo Yanez while in his car went viral when his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, filmed the immediate aftermath and posted it on Facebook Live.

The incident was made particularly tragic by the fact that Reynolds' young daughter was in the car at the time of the shooting. Trying to console her mother as Castile died, she said: “It’s okay, mommy. It’s okay. I’m right here with you.”

Castile, a 32-year-old cafeteria worker who lived in Minnesota, was killed just one day after the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling in Louisiana on July 6 2016, and his death helped to spur on a range of Black Lives Matter protests throughout the summer.

Thousands of people took to the streets again yesterday evening, carrying signs reading “Unite for Philando”, “Corrupt systems only corrupt” and "Black Lives Matter".

There is a trend of acquittals for police officers in cases of the shooting of black men which some commentators say points towards wider corruption in the US criminal justice system.

The police officer who shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014 was not charged and the recent trial of the officer who shot unarmed Walter Scott in the back ended with a hung jury.

Reynolds released a statement following the verdict:

“I am incredibly disappointed with the jury’s verdict. My boyfriend, Philando Castile, was pulled over because, per Officer Yanez, he had a wide nose and looked like a suspect. He did nothing but comply with Officer Yanez’s instructions to get his driver’s license... It is a sad state of affairs when this type of criminal conduct is condoned simply because Yanez is a policeman. God help America.”