Forget the Babadook, sassy croc Cuca is our new gay icon

LGBT culture moves fast. Only last week it seemed as though everyone was celebrating the newly out and proud Aussie villain, The Babadook. Now, the gays have moved on to worshipping Cuca – a weird Brazilian croc in a budget Nicki Minaj wig. Cuca is apparently big in Brazil, where she entertains children in between sassy finger wags on her own television show Sítio do Picapau Amarelo. Like the Dook before her, Cuca is also an egotistical villain. Except she kidnaps and eats children.

Cuca first gained traction when a Twitter user posted a gif of the scaly queen along with lyrics from Minaj’s “Check It Out.” After that quickly got picked up, Cuca set the internet alight with not a fuck to give.