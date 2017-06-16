Forget the Babadook, sassy croc Cuca is our new gay icon

This scaly, finger-wagging croc has hypnotised the LGBT community literally overnight

LGBT culture moves fast. Only last week it seemed as though everyone was celebrating the newly out and proud Aussie villain, The Babadook. Now, the gays have moved on to worshipping Cuca – a weird Brazilian croc in a budget Nicki Minaj wig. Cuca is apparently big in Brazil, where she entertains children in between sassy finger wags on her own television show Sítio do Picapau Amarelo. Like the Dook before her, Cuca is also an egotistical villain. Except she kidnaps and eats children.

Cuca first gained traction when a Twitter user posted a gif of the scaly queen along with lyrics from Minaj’s “Check It Out.” After that quickly got picked up, Cuca set the internet alight with not a fuck to give.

People online then turned Cuca into a meme, poking fun at the unforgettable moment from this season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, where Valentina refused to remove her mask for the final lip sync before she was sent packing. Here are some of our favourites:

Cuca’s speedy rise to the upper tier of gay icons – Dolly, Poot Lovato, the Babadook – is unprecedented. However, as it is Pride month, we have room for everyone, which Twitter user Richard Logan summed up nicely.

