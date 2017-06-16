Forget the Babadook, sassy croc Cuca is our new gay icon
This scaly, finger-wagging croc has hypnotised the LGBT community literally overnight
- TextTrey Taylor
LGBT culture moves fast. Only last week it seemed as though everyone was celebrating the newly out and proud Aussie villain, The Babadook. Now, the gays have moved on to worshipping Cuca – a weird Brazilian croc in a budget Nicki Minaj wig. Cuca is apparently big in Brazil, where she entertains children in between sassy finger wags on her own television show Sítio do Picapau Amarelo. Like the Dook before her, Cuca is also an egotistical villain. Except she kidnaps and eats children.
Cuca first gained traction when a Twitter user posted a gif of the scaly queen along with lyrics from Minaj’s “Check It Out.” After that quickly got picked up, Cuca set the internet alight with not a fuck to give.
"Da done done— MrVicks (@MrVicks) June 15, 2017
The sun done
Yep the sun done
Came up but we still up in dungeon
Da done done
Yep in London" pic.twitter.com/mZmBKSi2p1
People online then turned Cuca into a meme, poking fun at the unforgettable moment from this season’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, where Valentina refused to remove her mask for the final lip sync before she was sent packing. Here are some of our favourites:
cuca this is a lip sync for your life, we need to see your lips pic.twitter.com/0N4ExBSOKA— 魔女 (@darthpearl) June 15, 2017
B I C T...H pic.twitter.com/50oWiFlU1Z— miss Cuca (@AmericanHunty) June 15, 2017
"Now bitch you know I ain't one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me let's be clear on THAT" pic.twitter.com/Xl2x3D0hft— Demi Lobotomy (@shookshack) June 16, 2017
Someone: “hey can I see your phone?”— Levi ❣️ (@lcveswift) June 15, 2017
Me: “yeah one sec” pic.twitter.com/vpb3jpfIc3
Cuca’s speedy rise to the upper tier of gay icons – Dolly, Poot Lovato, the Babadook – is unprecedented. However, as it is Pride month, we have room for everyone, which Twitter user Richard Logan summed up nicely.
First #Babadook and now #Cuca we are truly living in the golden age of gay icons pic.twitter.com/FR206n6Axr— Richard Logan (@richardlogan89) June 16, 2017
