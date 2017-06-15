Scarlett Johansson partied with her lookalike from Reddit

Back in April, Denver Dodd (aka denverjoel) posted a picture to Reddit showing his grandma Geraldine looking like the mirror image of actress Scarlett Johansson . The image, taken in 1967, has since been viewed 5.2 million times and is a dead cert for the Ghost in the Shell star.

Johansson saw the photo because she was “absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike.” She recorded a video back in April inviting Geraldine to come party with her at the premiere of her new R-rated comedy, Rough Night.

In the photo, Geraldine looks a bit partied out. “Scarlet Johighson”, one person joked on the Reddit thread. “She looks high as a kite lol,” wrote another.

“I saw that you were – quote – ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo,” Johansson continues, “and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine. Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest. We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I’ll cover all your hidden costs. I’ll see you at the bar. Be there or be square.”