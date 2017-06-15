Scarlett Johansson partied with her lookalike from Reddit
Grandma Geraldine was taken to the premiere of ‘Rough Night’ on the actress’ invitation
Back in April, Denver Dodd (aka denverjoel) posted a picture to Reddit showing his grandma Geraldine looking like the mirror image of actress Scarlett Johansson. The image, taken in 1967, has since been viewed 5.2 million times and is a dead cert for the Ghost in the Shell star.
Johansson saw the photo because she was “absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike.” She recorded a video back in April inviting Geraldine to come party with her at the premiere of her new R-rated comedy, Rough Night.
In the photo, Geraldine looks a bit partied out. “Scarlet Johighson”, one person joked on the Reddit thread. “She looks high as a kite lol,” wrote another.
“I saw that you were – quote – ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo,” Johansson continues, “and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine. Do you want to come see Rough Night with me? Be my guest. We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I’ll cover all your hidden costs. I’ll see you at the bar. Be there or be square.”
Grandma Geraldine, now 72, accepted the invitation. “I’m not going to be square. I'm going to drink with her (and) see if I can drink her under the table. She has got to remember to take it easy on me. I’m 40 years older than her," Dodd told TIME.
The two appeared at the premiere with matching glittery clutches that read “Hello My Name Is…”, with their respective names on the bags, and grandma Geraldine got her drink on together at the afterparty with Johansson. BFFAE.
