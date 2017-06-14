Frances Bean Cobain already sold all her art from new show

Frances Bean Cobain opened her second ever gallery show last week at Pasadena’s Gallery 30 South – and already all of the art has sold. As artnet News reports, the artist, 24, made some fans at her new show together with illustrator Lindsey Way, called “Ghosts for Sale”.

The Marc Jacobs’ campaign star created work specifically for the show. “I think what’s really great about this body of work that Frances has put together is that there’s a real confidence in the line and the mixed media,” Kennedy told artnet. “I love the bold use of colour. She seems to have an inherent capacity for composition and colour theory.”

Cobain has clearly taken something from her father, who was renowned for his art and paintings before he died. However, it could be Courtney who is championing her passion. “We like to do art together, we like to play guitar together, we hang out a lot, she’s a great kid,” Love said recently on Good Morning America.

The artist first exhibited work at just 17 years old, under the pseudonym Fiddle Tim. She was asked by gallery owner Matt Kennedy to contribute pieces for a show once he spotted a drawing in Cobain’s notebook and was floored by her talent. Soon, however, a Huffington Post reporter discovered that Cobain was exhibiting under a pseudonym and outed her in a blog post.

Now, she’s exhibiting under her real name – critics be damned – so she can “better take control of the narrative,” Way explained to artnet News. Cobain’s ink and gouache drawings went for $1400 all the way up to $4500 apiece.

Ghosts for Sale is on until June 30 at Pasadena's Gallery 30 South