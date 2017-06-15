The radical zine teaching you no-bullshit self defense

In the wake of the presidential election, the U.S saw a major spike in hate crimes and harassment experienced across the spectrum of the most marginalised: religious minorities, women, LGBTQ people. It seemed that the election of a racist, misogynist, fascist man encouraged violence and vitriol: who woulda guessed.

In a fearless reaction to these threats, the people behind Repro Rights Zine – India Menuez, Layla Alter and Emma Holland – teamed up with Robie Flores and Ali Withers, the directors of the wonderful video project, Self Defense Starter Kit. The collaboration has birthed Self Defense Starter Kit, a radical zine that hopes to build upon the accessibility of the eight videos teaching self defense moves offered online. It’s a workshop to equip people with the ability to harness their bodies and voices when forced to stand against the poisonous products of a fascist system – an important how-to that fits in your pocket.

Following the success of their first zine on reproductive health, which was free and printable, the group decided to continue with the accessible format – asserting how those who tend to need information like this the most have the least opportunity to access.

“We loved that it was tangential to the original Repro Rights Zine, but still very much of the same ethos – being as informed as possible and using that information as a tool for change and empowerment, and taking a stance against prejudice and a regression of rights in the current sociopolitical climate,” says Emma Holland.

“We want you to print it 100 times and give it to everyone in your homeroom, or send the link to your entire address book, or post it on your Instagram and have someone across the country get information they wouldn't have otherwise,” Holland adds.

Repro Rights’ first zine is also available to print, fold and distribute for free: it’s a handy rundown of reproductive rights and guidelines surrounding birth control, abortion and similar services in the U.S – pretty integral, given the Trump administration’s relentless crusade to destroy body autonomy for millions who rely on Planned Parenthood.