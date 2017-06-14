Black Mirror is being turned into a book series
Charlie Brooker is transforming the dystopian Netflix show into three books
Harriet Kean
Black Mirror is turning into a book series that will be published next year. Charlie Brooker, the writer of the eerie-tech based series, tweeted yesterday that “new stories” will soon be available in a “high tech paper format”. In collaboration with Penguin Random House, the anthology will include three novellas and will be edited by Brooker himself.
Each of the narratives will be written by a different author which, according to The Bookseller, will include “leading names in the literary world”. However, it has not yet been announced who these influential writers are.
As we await news of a fourth Netflix season, the first volume of the book series will be released on February 20, 2018. The collection is available to pre-order on Amazon and will published in hardback as well as e-book form.
