Black Mirror is being turned into a book series

Black Mirror is turning into a book series that will be published next year. Charlie Brooker, the writer of the eerie-tech based series, tweeted yesterday that “new stories” will soon be available in a “high tech paper format”. In collaboration with Penguin Random House, the anthology will include three novellas and will be edited by Brooker himself.

Each of the narratives will be written by a different author which, according to The Bookseller, will include “leading names in the literary world”. However, it has not yet been announced who these influential writers are.