Women protest anti-abortion bill by dressing as Handmaids

Protesters attended the first hearing of the Ohio Senate Bill 145 wearing the distinctive garb of the characters from The Handmaid’s Tale this week. The series, based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, explores a dystopian future, where fertile women are forced to carry children for their male “commanders”.

A crowd of women, dressed in blood-red gowns and white bonnets, attended the US court hearing, where the bill which criminalises second-trimester abortions was discussed. The bill is supported by Republican Senators, and bans “dilation and evacuation” (D&E) termination. D&E termination is the safest method of abortion at this stage of pregnancy and requires that the cervix is softened and dilated before the foetus is removed with instruments and suction.

The foetus is removed this way to avoid induction, which often causes great physical and emotional pain. Women can also undergo D&E without hospitalisation, meaning that it is often the preferred method. However, Bill 145 proposes to punish doctors who are willing to carry out the procedure.

Vashitta Johnson, Field and Political Director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, said: “Men expect women to sit back, be controlled, you know? You control our bodies, tell us what to do. I guess the significance of the Handmaids is to make them squirm in their seats.”