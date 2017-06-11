Marina Abramović & Jeff Koons front first online VR gallery

Marina Abramović, Jeff Koons and Olafur Eliasson are premiering new artwork on the world’s first virtual reality arts platform, Acute Art.

The three interactive works from the iconic contemporary artists were previewed at Stockholm’s Brilliant Minds this week. The VR digital gallery hopes to explore and encourage art’s transition from the physical art word to the new age of online. The project officially launches in Autumn 2017 with plans to bring in young and emerging artists.

Videos from Koons, Abramović and Eliasson illustrate how each piece of art was created in VR form.

The last we heard of Jeff Koons was in April, when news emerged of his collaboration with Louis Vuitton to create a series of bags that put ‘Masters’, Van Gogh’s “Wheat Fields and Cypresses”, Rubens’ “Tiger Hunt”, and Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” on the renowned accessory. He’s known for his famous balloon animals, NSFW works like that featuring adult actress former wife Ilona Staller, and for reimagining Michael Jackson and his pet monkey in white and gold porcelain. His latest project for Acute is “Phryne” (pronounced ‘Fry-nee’), which explores themes of self-affirmation and transcendence in the virtual space.

“Phryne” is named after the famously beautiful courtesan from Ancient Greece, and keeps the pastoral, classic arts in mind. The piece sees VR participants beckoned to meet Phryne in a garden setting. Encountering a metallic ballerina, she guides viewers through the world.

“One of the things I noticed with VR is a tremendous sense of centre,” says Koons. “Knowing that I am within a space and understanding the parameters around me. I have also noticed that one’s affirmation of existence is always missing. You look down at your feet and there’s nothing there, so there’s a lot to be said about defining your own presence.”

“I used Phryne’s metallic surface to bring the affirmation of self into VR. You can see your reflection within her. She affirms that your presence is real, that you exist. She’s a teacher. Stimulating different sense perceptions within virtual reality is a new territory – and to use VR as a tool to connect to the universal is a wonderful thing.”

