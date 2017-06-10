Watch Frank Ocean’s first live performance in three years
The enigmatic musician finally returned to the stage for a slot at Denmark’s NorthSide festival
- TextAnna Cafolla
Frank Ocean broke thousands of hearts when he cancelled his appearance at Primavera Sound, Barcelona last month (including my own, sob). So I’m not at all bitter seeing that the Blonde enigma finally played his comeback performance yesterday (June 9), at NorthSide Festival in Denmark.
Fans had been pretty worried that Ocean would knock back more of his summer dates – including a slot at London’s Lovebox in July – after the singer cancelled several shows, like Sasquatch! Festival, Hangout Music Fest and Primavera, because of “production delays”. In the wake of his third festival cancellation at Prima, we had some Frank obsessives debate whether his flakiness is genius or a joke here.
Ocean headlined the Danish festival, playing to massive crowds. His set began with tracks from his most recent album, debuting “Pretty Sweet”, “Solo” and “Pink + White”. He also kicked back with some Channel Orange classics, like “Pyramids” and “Thinkin’ Bout You”, as well as Endless tracks “Good Guy” and “Comme Des Garcons”.
Watch the mostly fan-shot footage below.
"some nights you dance with tears in your eyes" #NS17 (via IG: @frederikduee) pic.twitter.com/d9lT8VBTa3— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) June 9, 2017
Frank Ocean performing "Chanel" live at @NorthSide_DK in Denmark!— UTOR 🤘 (@UtorOfficial) June 10, 2017
Add Us on snap for more!
👻 UTORlive @TeamFrankDailypic.twitter.com/XOBq3Fv8M4
"these bitches want Niiiiiikes, but the real ones, just like you" #NS17 (via IG: @kristiannyholm) pic.twitter.com/nqNSdKcedi— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) June 10, 2017
Frank Ocean’s full setlist from #NS17. 06.09.2017. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/rYeQCVUWnd— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) June 9, 2017
Follow Anna Cafolla on Twitter here @annacafolla
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com