Watch Frank Ocean’s first live performance in three years

Frank Ocean broke thousands of hearts when he cancelled his appearance at Primavera Sound, Barcelona last month (including my own, sob). So I’m not at all bitter seeing that the Blonde enigma finally played his comeback performance yesterday (June 9), at NorthSide Festival in Denmark.

Fans had been pretty worried that Ocean would knock back more of his summer dates – including a slot at London’s Lovebox in July – after the singer cancelled several shows, like Sasquatch! Festival, Hangout Music Fest and Primavera, because of “production delays”. In the wake of his third festival cancellation at Prima, we had some Frank obsessives debate whether his flakiness is genius or a joke here.

Ocean headlined the Danish festival, playing to massive crowds. His set began with tracks from his most recent album, debuting “Pretty Sweet”, “Solo” and “Pink + White”. He also kicked back with some Channel Orange classics, like “Pyramids” and “Thinkin’ Bout You”, as well as Endless tracks “Good Guy” and “Comme Des Garcons”.

Watch the mostly fan-shot footage below.

Via NME