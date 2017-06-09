The Babadook has become a gay icon

Australian movie antagonist, the Babadook, who – let’s be clear – carried his self-titled cult horror to wide critical acclaim, has finally been recognized as a prominent figure of the LGBT community this past week. A creation of director Jennifer Kent, the Babadook is the top-hat sporting fictional ghoul who appears in the 2014 arthouse flick. He first arises in a bedtime pop-up book that the mother reads to her son following the father’s death.

Many have pointed to the Babadook being a metaphor for grief. But we know the true tea, hunty. The Babadook is a fierce quehn. Although we’ve known he is openly gay for some time, the Babadook’s sexuality was up for debate even as early as February of this year: