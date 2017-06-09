Man copies 13 Reasons Why suicide, leaves audio recordings
Police discovered recordings on the 23-year-old’s computer intended for bullies
- TextTrey Taylor
A 23-year-old in Peru committed suicide and left behind audio recordings, in an alleged copy of the suicide portrayed in Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, Diario Clarín reports. Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano jumped from a fourth-floor balcony after shouting “I can’t stand a heartbreak.” He survived the fall, but was pronounced dead later at the hospital.
At his home in the wake of his death, police found audio recordings on his computer. Medrano also left two suicide notes – one addressed to a woman named Claudia, and another to a list of names whom he claims pushed him to take his life. They were people for whom the recordings were created.
Although the notes left didn’t explicitly mention the popular teen series, it’s uncannily similar to how Hannah Baker leaves behind audiotapes for the schoolmates after committing suicide. It’s revenge trauma made into a soapy teen series.
Once it debuted, the series caused controversy for its approach to such a mature theme. In response, Netflix added heavier trigger warnings ahead of each episode. They explained their decision in a statement to BuzzFeed: “While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories.”
Still, not everyone is impressed, especially following the reports of this copycat suicide.
thy dont care abt teens or mental health they dont mention depression ONCE&they even made her slit her wrists when she overdosed in the book pic.twitter.com/ifKg7d613W— indie (@COCONUTOILBAE) June 9, 2017
13 REASONS WHY SHOW RUNNERS DON'T CARE ABOUT TEENS OR SUICIDE OR MENTAL ILLNESS THEY CARE ABOUT VIEWS AND MAKING MONEY AND THAT'S IT pic.twitter.com/Lj5phE8Wej— indie (@COCONUTOILBAE) June 9, 2017
Mental health professionals have also spoken out against the show. “Producers for the show say they hope the series can help those who may be struggling with thoughts of suicide,” the National Association of School Psychologists wrote in a briefing it published for teachers.
“However, the series, which many teenagers are binge watching without adult guidance and support, is raising concerns from suicide prevention experts about the potential risks posed by the sensationalized treatment of youth suicide. The series graphically depicts a suicide death and addresses in wrenching detail a number of difficult topics, such a bullying, rape, drunk driving, and slut shaming.”
For those experiencing thoughts of suicide, a website has been set up by Netflix with crisis hotlines for different countries. The streaming service has yet to respond to the death of Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano.
Follow Trey Taylor on Twitter here @treytylor
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com