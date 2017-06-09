Man copies 13 Reasons Why suicide, leaves audio recordings

A 23-year-old in Peru committed suicide and left behind audio recordings, in an alleged copy of the suicide portrayed in Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, Diario Clarín reports. Franco Alonso Lazo Medrano jumped from a fourth-floor balcony after shouting “I can’t stand a heartbreak.” He survived the fall, but was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

At his home in the wake of his death, police found audio recordings on his computer. Medrano also left two suicide notes – one addressed to a woman named Claudia, and another to a list of names whom he claims pushed him to take his life. They were people for whom the recordings were created.

Although the notes left didn’t explicitly mention the popular teen series, it’s uncannily similar to how Hannah Baker leaves behind audiotapes for the schoolmates after committing suicide. It’s revenge trauma made into a soapy teen series.

Once it debuted, the series caused controversy for its approach to such a mature theme. In response, Netflix added heavier trigger warnings ahead of each episode. They explained their decision in a statement to BuzzFeed: “While many of our members find the show to be a valuable driver for starting important conversation with their families, we have also heard concern from those who feel the series should carry additional advisories.”

Still, not everyone is impressed, especially following the reports of this copycat suicide.