Making a Murderer case finds a new suspect

The Steven Avery case, made famous in Netflix series Making a Murderer, has found a new suspect, according to Avery’s current attorney Katherine Zellner. Zellner has pointed out on her Twitter, and in a motion filed with the Wisconsin courts, that Teresa Halbach’s ex-boyfriend Ryan Hillegas should be the prime suspect in the murder case.

While everyone’s attention is seemingly focused in on former FBI director James Comey’s public grilling, another high-profile case has dropped some new, hefty information.

Misread:SA need not prove RH is killer- but RH is suspect cops never eliminated -SA's jury did not hear evidence on RH. #MakingAMurderer

A 1,272-page post-conviction notice was filed June 7 pointing to Hillegas as the primary suspect. (The first 200 pages can be read here, if you have a spare day). Zellner argued that “jealousy was the motive” for the murder. The high-powered attorney also puts Manitowoc County police in her crosshairs, accusing law enforcement of planting and concealing evidence related to Halbach’s murder.

It alleges that Hillegas grew jealous when Halbach moved on, romantically speaking, and it led him to murder her. While that may sound a bit flimsy, the filing does also include some damning logic: Hillegas has no abili for Oct. 31 (the date of Halbach’s murder); his cell phone records contain significant gaps during important periods of time; and, as you may remember, Hillegas deleted voicemails in Halbach’s phone so as not to worry family and friends with a full inbox.

Zellner also states that Jerry Buting and Dean Strang, Avery’s previous attorneys, didn’t do their best in assisting Avery’s case (they never brought expert witnesses to the stand to speak on the blood and DNA samples, etc.)

Avery is currently serving a life sentence for the murder of Teresa Halbach. Zellner has long been talking about turning his situation around, hinting at new evidence that would exclude Avery. She has a long history of overturning wrongful convictions, so we’ll have to wait for the outcome of this new court filing. Season two, Netflix?