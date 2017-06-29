Important lessons Keith Haring taught us about life and art

Even if you don’t know his name, you know Keith Haring’s art.

Born in 1958 in Pennsylvania to a stay-at-home mother and an engineer-by-day-cartoonist-by-night father, Haring honed a natural talent for drawing during his childhood that he would take with him, aged 20, to New York. It was here that he began to carve out a career as one of the most important artists and social activists of his time.

Haring’s work is unmissable. Inspired as a child by Walt Disney, Dr. Suess, and Bugs Bunny – and undoubtedly his own dad – it’s distinguishable for its thick black outlines filled with orange, green, red, yellow, blue. Faceless figures ricochet around frames loaded with phrases such as “Ignorance = Feat, Silence = Death. Fight Aids Act Up” and “Crack is Wack” – image/text collaborations that were likely an influence from the artist’s time spent reading William S. Burroughs. First appearing in subways, at the height of his career (1982–1989) Haring created over 50 public artworks, displayed across the world.

Haring died in 1990 of Aids at just 31-years-old. But in just ten years, he tackled issues such as sex, birth, death, and war. And during the darkest times of the Aids crisis, Haring’s figures shone like a beacon: with protest, with hope, with questions, with unity, with declarations, with defiance.

The Museum Fur Kunst Und Gewerbe Hamburg have launched an exhibition entitled Posters dedicated to the works of Haring, with a specific focus on his collection of over 100 posters and will run until 5 November 2017. The works include those made to advertise art shows, as well as work done with brands or for social issues.

Below we review some of the lessons that we can learn from the life and work of Haring.