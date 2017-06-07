Stranger Things creators say next season will be terrifying

Stranger Things won’t return until Halloween, but the series creators and cast – although contractually obliged to remain tight-lipped – have left a few bread crumbs for fans about what to expect in season two. As the Emmys campaign ramps up, showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer joined cast members David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard to discuss the breakout show.

Season one left off with officer Hopper leaving a trail of Eggo waffles in the woods, and Will Byers returning home safe, having a flashback of the Upside Down, and telling no one. What can we expect from next season?

“It’s a little bit bigger, and the horror factor goes up,” Matt Duffer told the audience in attendance. “There are more characters, and we spend more time with different characters. The scope is larger and moves faster.”

Millie Bobby Brown offered only the slightest bit more. “I mean, nothing too big has changed – we’re still that small show (that filmed in) Atlanta,” Brown told Variety. “But we do dig into the lives of the [younger] characters a bit more.”

In another recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, David Harbour (Hopper), said that they’ve definitely laid the groundwork for more than just a second season. “If we don’t totally mess it up, we have a couple of more seasons maybe in it,” he said. “We started laying some pipe in season two that may not even pay off (until later). But I know where it goes in future seasons. I know a grander arc now and that is very liberating to be able to play.”

Harbour even admitted he was left just as confused about the show’s cliffhanger ending as we were. “What happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)? Why is he leaving the Eggo waffles? What’s the deal with the lab? Is the Upside Down still around? (But) I had no illusions about Barb being resurrected.”