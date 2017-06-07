Five experimental animation films that are out of this world

No doubt, Pixar has produced some of the great animated features of the past 20 years, from Toy Story and its pitch-perfect sequels to the elegant Wall-E and the elegiac Up. But recently the CGI powerhouse has been spinning its wheels with a string of disappointing sequels – Cars 2 and 3, Finding Dory – that have sparked rumours of its decline, and further franchise additions to the Toy Story and Incredibles films will do little to allay those fears. Perhaps mindful of these reports, the studio has hit back with news of a new department tasked with creating original, experimental shorts, in a bid to “explore new creative visions and increase studio opportunities”. First off the production line will be Smash and Grab, directed by Piper screenwriter Brian Larsen – but will it help the studio to relocate its mojo? In the meantime, we decided to pay tribute to some of the most startling, original and off-the-wall entries into the animated canon.

THE RED TURTLE (2017)

A shipwreck drama that doubles as a dreamlike meditation on mankind’s troubled relationship with nature, The Red Turtle is Studio Ghibli’s first foray into European filmmaking. In many ways, the film is a natural fit for the home of Hayao Miyazaki – director Michaël Dudok de Wit’s ink-and- watercolour style is highly influenced by Japanese art, and his affinity for the natural world echoes Miyazaki works like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke. What makes it so unusual for Ghibli (and for modern filmmaking in general) is its complete lack of dialogue, a genius stroke that actually came from the studio’s co-founder, Isao Takahata, when De Wit was struggling to redraft his script.