Banksy’s free election print scheme isn’t happening now

It was all too good to be true: Banksy has been forced to retract his promise to give free prints to people who vote against the Tories near his hometown of Bristol. Voters were asked to send in a photograph of their ballot paper to prove that they voted for anyone but the Conservatives, but – following a police investigation and after “a number of complaints ” – the artist has now withdrawn his offer.

The limited edition print, which featured his iconic stencil ‘girl with a red balloon’, was going to be released on June 9. The re-worked print replaced the red heart with a Union Jack motif. Banksy posted on his official website: “Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative incumbent and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you.”

The message was followed by a lawyer’s note, which read: “This print is a souvenir piece of campaign material, it is in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate, has no monetary value, is for amusement purposes only and is strictly not for resale. Terms and conditions to follow, postage not included”.