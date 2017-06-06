Watch a disturbingly funny Trump/Handmaid’s Tale mash-up

Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale profiles a dystopian near-future, where ultra Christian fundamentalists install an extreme regime in the U.S – it is a poignant, difficult show to stomach. Given the Trump administration’s relentless crusade against women’s body autonomy and LGBT rights, it hits pretty close to the bone.

In a new video from Funny or Die, the unfolding horrors of a state governed by a mega misogynist like Trump are laid bare beside the subjugation and disturbing control over women in the Republic of Gilead. His bizarre relationship with Melania is also pulled up, as the video explores her role in the media as a victim, as well as being totally complicit. It’s pretty harrowing how easily the pair slot into the television series.

Spliced in with his most disturbing moments – like when he talked so grossly about sexual assault, about building a wall, and said women who have abortions should be ‘punished’ – we also see Melania’s awkward false affections, and his weird rant about the Ghostbusters reboot.

Trump minions Paul Ryan and Mike Pence make brief appearances in the clip, which also shows footage of immigration authorities detaining people. “When they blamed terrorists and suspended the Constitution, we didn't wake up then either,” says Elizabeth Moss’s Offred. There’s also a bitingly funny edited interaction between Offred and Trump.

Women recently gathered at the Texas state Capitol in early May to protest anti-abortion bills on Texas’ legislative calendar. As The Hill reports, they wore the red cloaks and white bonnets that the Handmaidens wear in Atwood’s book and show – the clothing marks them as fertile servants, raped and forced to bare children for the commanders. One of the bills they were protesting demanded fetal tissue was buried or cremated, while another bill would cut state funding for abortion providers.

Funny or Die also recently turned attentions to Ivanka Trump with Get Out (Of The White House), which sees Ivanka slip easily into Jordan Peele’s horror.

Watch Trump’s The Handmaid’s Tale below.

via AV Club