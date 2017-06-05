Lena Dunham wants you to vote Labour

This is the first time she’s openly supported a candidate from another country, however. In her Instagram post , Dunham explained that citizens of both countries need to work together to stop “hate and complacency”. Her support for the Labour candidate makes a lot of sense. Corbyn, popular among young voters, has consistently voted in support of women’s reproductive rights .

Lena Dunham has come out in support of Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn . While she has been politically active throughout her career, her politics have almost always focused on issues that affected Americans. Throughout the US election last year, the Girls creator got behind Hillary Clinton, appearing at rallies to discuss topics such as reproductive rights and systemic racism.

“We here in America have watched in horror as our siblings in the U.K. have been attacked these past weeks and our president has been unable to offer so much as a word of condolence, only using this to push forward his racist and xenophobic agenda,” Dunham wrote in the photo’s caption.

“We no longer have the option to pretend that what happens in Britain or America is separate. We do not live in fiefdoms. We must all work together to quell the tide of hate and complacency. Which is why, despite my US Passport, I desperately urge my U.K. friends/fans/frenemies to get out and vote for the Labour Party. With Jeremy Corbyn you have a chance at a fair and just leader who will temper the fascism and darkness of our current American moment. Thank you for considering, for getting your butts out there and for knowing- even when you feel abandoned by electoral politics- that your vote is all we have. This Thursday, June 8!”