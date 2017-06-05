A chance to get your hands on new Places+Faces merch first

It seems barely a week goes by without Places+Faces gracing us with a merch drop, a magazine, a mixtape, a music imprint.

This Thursday, Ciesay and Soulz – the duo behind the global phenomenon – will open up shop on London’s Berwick Street for two days only. Selling previously unreleased pieces alongside fan favourites, such as its sell-out shoulder bags, the pop-up will offer customers the first chance to nab pieces before they are released, in typical online frenzy fashion, the following week.

All this is to celebrate the upcoming Places+Faces 12-track mixtape. After the first song – “What’s Next?” – was released late last week, the duo has now announced that the full project will drop this Thursday 8 June with a party at Red Bull Studios. Featuring performances from Ciesay himself (as AUX GOD), Daniel OG, Benny Mails, Danny Seth, Darq E Freaker, and Crave Moore, amongst others.

Unseen photographs taken by Ciesay during the recording of the mixtape will also go on display at the Berwick Street shop – a selection of which you can glimpse below.

If all this hasn’t yet gotten your blood pumping, then we can also announce that a secret performance from one of the mixtape’s contributors will take place in the store at some point across the two-day opening. Better be prepared to campout.

Red Bull Studios presents Places+Faces London pop-up will run from Thursday 9 June – Friday 10 June from 12-6pm at 70 Berwick Street, Soho, London, W1F 8TA. Click here to buy tickets to Thursday’s party. Follow @placesplusfaces for updates