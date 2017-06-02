See a trailer for the devastating new Pulse nightclub doc

The new trailer for One Pulse, a documentary about the tragic Orlando nightclub shooting, has been released today.

Considered the worst mass shooting in US history, the incident saw a gunman – known as Omar Mateen – open fire in a gay club on June 12 2016. The attack led to the death of 49 people, and the injury of 53 others.

One Pulse aims to explore the tragedy in depth, gathering witness and victim testimonies, and examining the way police handled the incident. And, judging by what we can see above, the latter raises serious questions. “Police first exchanged gunfire with the shooter and then decided not to pursue him into the bathroom. That was the most critical decision of that night,” explains Charlie Minn, the documentarian behind the film. “I was told during my interviews that some victims bled to death because it took 192 minutes.”

While there’s no official release date for One Pulse yet, Minn is currently on the lookout for US distributors. Watch the heartbreaking first trailer for the project above.