Every sci-fi geek’s wet dream arrives in London

The Barbican is housing props and footage from over 50 films, including Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Alien, alongside 200 books – preview it ahead of its launch here

Arts+CultureNews
Pin It
#13 Into the Unknown. A Journey through Science Fi
Into the Unknown: A Journey through Science FictionPhotography Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
14
Into the Unknown: A Journey through Science Fiction
#1 Into the Unknown. A Journey through Science Fic
#2 Ex Machina display at Into the Unknown. A Journ
#3 The Martian On Set in Mission Control. Into the
#4 Into the Unknown. A Journey through Science Fic
#5 Samantha Cristoforetti attends media view of In
#6 The Martian On Set in Mission Control. Into the

Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Alien, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek, Independence Day, District 9… it’s a list that sounds like a sci-fi fanatic’s wet dream. Fantasy worlds that are so far way and yet so close. Because, as of tomorrow, elements of these films (actually, over 50 of them, plus more than 200 books) will be housed under one roof for the Barbican’s Into the Unknown: A Journey through Science Fiction.

Described as a “genre-defining exploration of one of popular culture’s most celebrated realms”, the exhibition will cover literature, film, art, music, comic books and video games and is curated by Swiss historian and writer Patrick Gyger. Illustrations, film clips, props, replicas, and miniature models included.

Set in the Barbican’s Curve, which adds to its otherworldly aesthetic, visitors are led through four curated categories that begin at “Extraordinary Voyages” continuing onto “Space Odysseys”, “Brave New Worlds” and, eventually, “Final Frontiers”.

For those less traditionally sci-fi inclined, spend 25 minutes watching Soda_Jerk’s Astro Black (2007-10) – two sisters from Sydney, Australia – incredible, Afrofuturist-inspired mash-up video that samples films such as The Matrix and an excerpt of a speech by Ronald Reagan with footage from Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power” (1989).

Alongside the exhibition itself, the Barbican has put together a stellar film screening programme, which includes Soylent Green (1973), Waning from Space (1956), Gravity (2013), Tron (1982), and, of course, 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968).

Into The Unknown: A Journey Through Science Fiction runs at the Barbican until 1 September 2017

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

Arts+CultureNewsLightboxsci-fiexhibition ExhibitionsBarbican
More Arts+Culture
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox