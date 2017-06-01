People want a new colour named after Moonlight’s Chiron

Crayola has come up with a brand new shade of blue, the first new blue pigment created in the past 200 years. It was a happy accident when scientists at Oregon State University set out to study the electronic properties of manganese oxide. The result of their experiments yielded the discovery of a new blue.

“Our work had nothing to do with looking for a pigment,” lead chemist Mas Subramanian told The Creators Project. “Then one day a graduate student who is working on the project was taking samples out of a very hot furnace while I was walking by, and it was blue, a very beautiful blue,” he said. “I realized immediately that something amazing had happened.”

It’s been temporarily dubbed “YInMn” because of its makeup of the elements Yttrium, Indium and Manganese. Crayola, makers of Childhood®, have decided it will be the latest entry to their 24-box crayon set. But first, they need a name. Crayola has put out a call for the colour’s new name to be chosen by the public. It will replace the retiring Dandelion crayon, leaving the box after 27 years.