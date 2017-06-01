A Studio Ghibli theme park is coming to Japan

yea baby

Arts+CultureNews
Pin It
gibli-mashup

A new Studio Ghibli theme park, set in the fantasy world of My Neighbour Totoro, is coming to Japan.

The site, known as “Park Ghibli”, will reportedly be located on a 200-hectare plot of land just outside of Nagoya. According to Kontaku, fans will be given the chance to enter a sprawling, real-life version of the production house’s iconic My Neighbour Totoro – a film about friendly wood spirits in postwar rural JapanAnd, while details of what exactly will be in the park are scarce, visitors will apparently be given the chance to enjoy a “rich natural environment full of seasonal flowers and trees.” 

Currently, a 2005-built replica of Satsuki and Mei’s house from the original My Neighbour Totoro is open on the same site, but these new developments will see it expand into a larger, more immersive theme park experience. The park follows the opening of an IRL pop-up Ghibli shop in Paris, as well as a huge exhibition of memorabilia from the studio’s films in Tokyo.

Park Ghibli is slated to open in 2020. 

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

Arts+CultureNewsStudio GhibliJapan
More Arts+Culture
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox