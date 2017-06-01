A Studio Ghibli theme park is coming to Japan

A new Studio Ghibli theme park, set in the fantasy world of My Neighbour Totoro, is coming to Japan.

The site, known as “Park Ghibli”, will reportedly be located on a 200-hectare plot of land just outside of Nagoya. According to Kontaku, fans will be given the chance to enter a sprawling, real-life version of the production house’s iconic My Neighbour Totoro – a film about friendly wood spirits in postwar rural Japan. And, while details of what exactly will be in the park are scarce, visitors will apparently be given the chance to enjoy a “rich natural environment full of seasonal flowers and trees.”

Currently, a 2005-built replica of Satsuki and Mei’s house from the original My Neighbour Totoro is open on the same site, but these new developments will see it expand into a larger, more immersive theme park experience. The park follows the opening of an IRL pop-up Ghibli shop in Paris, as well as a huge exhibition of memorabilia from the studio’s films in Tokyo.

Park Ghibli is slated to open in 2020.