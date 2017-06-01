Chloë Moretz ‘appalled’ over body-shaming movie campaign

The image in question shows two versions of the film’s leading character: one of which is tall and thin, the other shorter and fatter. It’s accompanied by the text: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?” See below:

Chloë Grace Moretz has spoken out against a new, body-shaming promotional poster for her latest movie Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏 @ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM

So, you know, kind of obviously offensive. Unfortunately, it took plus-size model Tess Holliday to call out the poster before anyone really took notice. “How did this get approved by an entire marketing team?” she tweeted on Monday, asking the question we’re all thinking. “Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?”

The tweet was directed at Moretz, who responded earlier today by writing that she was “appalled and angry” by the messaging of the poster. “This wasn't approved by me or my team,” wrote the actress, who has previously been a vocal advocate for body positivity. “The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offence that was beyond my creative control.” She added that she had let the film’s producers know about the issue.

Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs is reportedly a South Korean parody of Snow White and The 7 Dwarfs, with Moretz set to take on the role of the leading “Snow White” character. The film’s producer, Sujin Hwang, has since confirmed that the movie’s controversial campaign has been “terminated.”

“Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasising the importance of inner beauty,” she told Salon. “We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

See all of Moretz’s tweets below: