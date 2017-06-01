Watch a teaser for yet another James Franco porn drama

James Franco’s latest porn-themed film foray is nearly upon us. Known as The Deuce, the TV drama will see the actor take on the role(s) of Vincent and Frankie Martino – two real-life twins who helped to revolutionise the New York sex industry in the late 1980s. Maggie Gyllenhaal will also star in the project, taking on the role of an entrepreneurial prostitute-turned-porn-star called “Candy”.

The show is the latest offering from The Wire creator David Simon, and will be a collaboration with detective fiction novelist George Pelecanos. As well as being focused on the city’s burgeoning porn scene, it will also look at the events surrounding it, including the period’s cocaine craze, HIV epidemic, and rocketing housing market.

The Deuce will premiere on HBO on September 10. Watch the first 26-second teaser above.