Someone hung a noose inside the African American museum

It is the second such attack on museum grounds in Washington, D.C. this week

Arts+CultureNews
Pin It
National Museum of African American History and Culture
National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.via The Smithsonian

Someone has hung a noose inside of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., according to the Smithsonian. It was found Wednesday by tourists in an exhibition on segregation. The museum closed briefly for a police inspection, but reopened three hours later.

Just four days ago, another similar incident took place. A noose was found on the grounds of D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum. It was discovered by a security guard making the rounds when he noticed a noose hanging in a tree on museum property.

Director of the museum, Lonnie Bunch, wrote an email to staff condeming this latest act of blatant racism.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity – a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans,” she wrote. “Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face. Our museum is a place of learning and solace, a place to remember, to reflect and to engage in important discussions that help change America. This was a horrible act, but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important.”

Adding to her message was The Smithsonian's secretary, David Skorton, who wrote in a company-wide email:

“The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” he wrote. “We will not be intimated. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do.”

This hate crime is only one of more than 1,300 reported during the election in November 2016 and February of this year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. A majority of those crimes are directed towards immigrants, with black people being second-most targeted.

Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, stated that this act “is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life”.

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

Arts+CultureNewsracism
More Arts+Culture
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox