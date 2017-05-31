Someone hung a noose inside the African American museum

Someone has hung a noose inside of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., according to the Smithsonian. It was found Wednesday by tourists in an exhibition on segregation. The museum closed briefly for a police inspection, but reopened three hours later.

Just four days ago, another similar incident took place. A noose was found on the grounds of D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum. It was discovered by a security guard making the rounds when he noticed a noose hanging in a tree on museum property.

Director of the museum, Lonnie Bunch, wrote an email to staff condeming this latest act of blatant racism.

“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity – a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans,” she wrote. “Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face. Our museum is a place of learning and solace, a place to remember, to reflect and to engage in important discussions that help change America. This was a horrible act, but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important.”