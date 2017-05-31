Someone hung a noose inside the African American museum
It is the second such attack on museum grounds in Washington, D.C. this week
- TextTrey Taylor
Someone has hung a noose inside of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., according to the Smithsonian. It was found Wednesday by tourists in an exhibition on segregation. The museum closed briefly for a police inspection, but reopened three hours later.
Just four days ago, another similar incident took place. A noose was found on the grounds of D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum. It was discovered by a security guard making the rounds when he noticed a noose hanging in a tree on museum property.
Director of the museum, Lonnie Bunch, wrote an email to staff condeming this latest act of blatant racism.
“The noose has long represented a deplorable act of cowardice and depravity – a symbol of extreme violence for African Americans,” she wrote. “Today’s incident is a painful reminder of the challenges that African Americans continue to face. Our museum is a place of learning and solace, a place to remember, to reflect and to engage in important discussions that help change America. This was a horrible act, but it is a stark reminder of why our work is so important.”
A statement from our Founding Director Lonnie Bunch on the noose found in our history galleries today. pic.twitter.com/sFWVSaobhV— Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017
Adding to her message was The Smithsonian's secretary, David Skorton, who wrote in a company-wide email:
“The Smithsonian family stands together in condemning this act of hatred and intolerance, especially repugnant in a museum that affirms and celebrates the American values of inclusion and diversity,” he wrote. “We will not be intimated. Cowardly acts like these will not, for one moment, prevent us from the vital work we do.”
This hate crime is only one of more than 1,300 reported during the election in November 2016 and February of this year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. A majority of those crimes are directed towards immigrants, with black people being second-most targeted.
Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, stated that this act “is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life”.
It is an unfortunate irony that a sign of intimidation/ignorance would be placed on our National Mall where Americans of all walks of life.. https://t.co/jYzX8sJdxP— MurielBowser (@MurielBowser) May 27, 2017
Follow Trey Taylor on Twitter here @treytylor
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com