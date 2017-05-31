Academics try to claim queer women exist because of men

There’s a study out there, right now, that’s claiming women only show same-sex attraction because men think it’s hot. Fetishising your sexual identity in the name of *>science<*.

According to Pink News, the study was undertaken at the University of Nicosia, Cyprus, where researchers claim lesbianism evolved because men desired women to be sexual with one another – but not too much because EWWW, right.

“Why does same-sex attraction happen in women, why did it evolve, and does it serve some purpose? A lot of men indicate a desire to have a partner who also experiences same-sex attraction,” Menelaos Apostolou said of the study, according to International Business Times.

It was carried out solely online, with – shock – 1,509 heterosexual participants. “15 percent of heterosexual men in long-term relationships say that they would want their partner to have a sexual encounter with another woman. This figure goes up to about 30 percent of men in short-term relationships,” the findings said.

The theory claims that evolution has overseen the natural selection of women attracted to other women, rather than, say, biological differences, or personal identity.

34 percent of men surveyed said they would like a female partner who was attracted “predominantly to members of the opposite sex, but occasionally the same sex”. The study additionally says men like women who are attracted to other women because if their partner cheats, they can still possibly have kids.

Researches claim further that women, contrastingly, are less likely to want their male partner to have sex with another man, so the natural selection of gay men seems to be a dud.

People are rightfully pissed off that they’re being reduced to the wants of men. The study also didn’t actually interview any real life lesbian or bisexual women. The study’s available for $35, but we suggest maybe donating to Stonewall, Galop or the LGBT Foundation instead.