People are pissed about this peeing dog statue

A New York artist, angry – nay, pissed – about the recent installation of “Fearless Girl” in the Financial District, made a statue of a dog out of paper mâché, clay and faux bronze to protest its existence.

The artist was Alex Gardega. The dog is seen taking aim at the left leg of artist Kristen Visbal’s “Fearless Girl ”– a statue commissioned by an investment firm out of Boston. It sits in Bowling Green Square in New York, defiantly staring down artist Arturo Di Modica’s iconic “Charging Bull” statue.

When Fearless Girl was installed in March this year, on International Women’s Day no less, locals weren’t too pleased. They felt it devalued the original work it clearly played off of. And the artist behind “Pissing Dog” wanted to make permanent that sentiment with his intentionally poorly-made statue, which looks like a poo.

It was only there for hours on Monday, eventually removed around noon after “three people kicked it and one man threw it”, according to Fortune. On Tuesday, however, it began trending worldwide on Twitter. People called out Gardega’s protest as a paragon of “fragile masculinity” and he was skewered in tweet after tweet.