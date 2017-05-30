People are pissed about this peeing dog statue
NY artist Alex Gardega is protesting the installation of ‘Fearless Girl’, but it looks a lot like fragile masculinity
- TextTrey Taylor
A New York artist, angry – nay, pissed – about the recent installation of “Fearless Girl” in the Financial District, made a statue of a dog out of paper mâché, clay and faux bronze to protest its existence.
The artist was Alex Gardega. The dog is seen taking aim at the left leg of artist Kristen Visbal’s “Fearless Girl ”– a statue commissioned by an investment firm out of Boston. It sits in Bowling Green Square in New York, defiantly staring down artist Arturo Di Modica’s iconic “Charging Bull” statue.
When Fearless Girl was installed in March this year, on International Women’s Day no less, locals weren’t too pleased. They felt it devalued the original work it clearly played off of. And the artist behind “Pissing Dog” wanted to make permanent that sentiment with his intentionally poorly-made statue, which looks like a poo.
It was only there for hours on Monday, eventually removed around noon after “three people kicked it and one man threw it”, according to Fortune. On Tuesday, however, it began trending worldwide on Twitter. People called out Gardega’s protest as a paragon of “fragile masculinity” and he was skewered in tweet after tweet.
Reads the 'Fearless girl' news: Wow, someone's really pissed they didn't get a ticket to that Wonder Woman screening.— invisible monster (@girlexmachina) May 30, 2017
Poor fragile Alex Gardega. So freaked out by women, he doesn't realize he just depicted all men who fear a Fearless Girl, as peeing dogs. pic.twitter.com/PZ1td5V9hM— CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) May 30, 2017
Instead, the public views his dog pissing on a girl’s leg as a symbol of whiny men who can’t accept that women are finally gaining ground in the corporate sphere. “Who was the person who added the pissing dog to the Fearless Girl statue?” asked one Twitter user. “I want to ask him why female strength scares him.”
Gardega argues that his dog isn’t a takedown of feminism. He says it’s about “Fearless Girl” being a corporate ploy by a Boston-based investment firm. The entire point of his canine installation was to point this out. It wasn’t very clear, whatever the catalyst for its hasty making.
“Fearless Girl was created to stand as a reminder that having more women in leadership positions positively contributes to overall performance and strengthens our economy,” said State Street, the Boston firm which commissioned “Fearless Girl”, in a statement.
“(‘Fearless Girl’ is) basically there to advertise an index fund,” Gardega told Fortune. “It’s kind of just corporate advertising which I think has totally ruined the Bull.”
“I decided to build this dog and make it crappy to downgrade the statue, exactly how the girl is a downgrade on the bull,” Gardega told the New York Post. Gardega adds that he is “pro-feminism”.
For what its worth, the Bull isn’t “ruined”. Now there are just two statues in New York you can get a picture of without having to walk very far. “Fearless Girl” will remain on display until at least 2018, when its permit must be renewed. As for “Pissing Dog”, it’s been flushed away.
Follow Trey Taylor on Twitter here @treytylor
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com