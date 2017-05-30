Tracey Emin calls out male artists who only care about money

Tracey Emin has, since the 90s, exuded an unapologetic individuality, unafraid to call shit out. Now, the British artist takes aim at male artists who put out multiple versions of their work for the sake of more cash.

As the Guardian reports, Emin spoke at Wales’ Hay literary festival at the weekend – addressing her own personal growth, in contrast to some of her peers.

“I know artists who make the same fucking work day in, day out,” she said. “They make it, they sell it, they make it, they sell it, they make another version, they sell it. They get a bigger house, they sell it. They get another house, they make some more work, they make more of the same work – that is what their fucking life is ... that is not being an artist. Being an artist is about making art, not about making money.”

The artist however wouldn’t name any names. “It tends to happen much more with male artists. I’m not talking about Picasso,” she added.

Emin also discussed her own unique perspective as a creator, with work that centres around herself as a subject. “I don’t have a family life like other people do, all I have is my art. That is my obsession, not me,” she said.

Though Emin refused to say exactly which money-obsessed contemporaries she was talking about, there is one of her peers, from the Young British Artist set, that she could be making veiled reference to. Last year, Damien Hirst likened the art world’s relationship with money to “love and death”.

It’s something you need to respect. You can’t make art without somehow taking it on board,” the UK’s richest living artist told the BBC in a video with American artist Jeff Koons.

“I think a lot of people think that artists need to be poor, or that you can't have a focus on money," he continued. “When I did my auction and when I made all that money, it changed everything for me and it was made in such a short period of time.”

“I think money is a huge part of our lives. I've always thought it is as important as love, or death, or something to come to terms with: something to understand. It's a key and it's something you need to respect.”

Emin also told the literary festival audience that she wouldn’t be voting for the Conservative party in the upcoming general election because of the Brexit result. The previously Tory-voting artist said: “I still don’t know why it happened. I cried when that result came in. I was literally in tears and crying because I’m friendly and I don’t think you should fuck your neighbours – I think you should support them.”

She added that she’ll probably vote for the Women’s Equality Party.

The visual artist, most famous for her soul-baring My Bed, also added that she was working on some new pieces, more abstract than the rest of her oeuvre and focusing on sex and passion.

Read the Dazed guide to Tracey Emin here.