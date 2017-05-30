Neill Blomkamp teases mysterious new sci-fi project
Oat Studios is a series of ‘experimental shorts’
- TextDominique Sisley
Neill Blomkamp – the South African auteur behind District 9, Chappie and Elysium – has released a teaser for his mysterious new project, Oats Studios.
Described as a series of “experimental shorts”, the films will be released on digital platform Steam in the next couple of months. Although plot details remain vague, the director has shared a minute-long trailer for the project, which reveals more of the classic sci-fi visuals Blomkamp has become famed for. This includes flashes of lizard-like aliens, haunted soldiers, and a massive floating blob of blackness. “We were once mankind,” intones an enigmatic voiceover. “We were humanity. They came here to exterminate us.”
Hints about the series were first dropped earlier this year, when Blomkamp began asking his Twitter followers if they’d be interested in watching some experimental short films on Steam. According to him, they’d be “tests” for “potential full feature films”. Shortly afterwards, he shared a 15-second teaser of a soldier shooting down a plane.
There’s currently no details on the exact release date for Oats Studios – other than the fact it’ll be coming “soon.” In the meantime, you can watch the first full trailer above.
If I sold experimental short films on @steam_games as tests for potential full feature films, would people watch them?— Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) April 9, 2017
Follow Dominique Sisley on Twitter here @dominiquesisley
Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram
Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com