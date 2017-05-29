Kirsten Dunst & Elle Fanning pay tribute to Sofia Coppola

Tributes to Sofia Coppola have been pouring in this weekend following her historic Best Director win at Cannes.

The filmmaker picked up the honour for her high-octane remake of 1971 civil war drama The Beguiled, making her the second ever woman to secure the award. The first – and only other – was Soviet filmmaker Yuliya Solntseva in 1961 for The Chronicle of Flaming Years (the festival’s highest ever honour, the Palme d'Or, is equally man-heavy, and has only ever been given to one woman – Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano).

Star of The Beguiled Kirsten Dunst was one of the first to share her congratulations for Coppola, sharing a screenshot of the award ceremony on her Instagram last night. The actress – who burst into tears after being reunited with the director on the red carpet earlier this month – also included a popping champagne emoji and clapping hands.

Elle Fanning, who also appears in the film, shared a picture of Coppola and Dunst. “CONGRATULATIONS SOFIA,” she wrote on Instagram. “LOVE YOU SO MUCH.” Caroline Roitfeld, Zac Posen and Israeli filmmaker Alma Har'el were also seen offering the director congratulations.

Coppola’s The Beguiled has been extremely well received by critics during its time at the festival. A remake of the book A Painted Devil, it follows the story of a wounded soldier who gets nurtured back to health at a seminary school for young women. Kirsten Dunst plays teacher Edwina, Elle Fanning plays student Alicia, and Colin Farrell takes the role of the soldier. Nicole Kidman also stars.

See all the tributes below, or watch the full Beguiled trailer here.