People are getting bee tattoos in memory of Manchester

It’s been almost two weeks since the Manchester suicide bombing which killed 22 people and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert, and Natasha Duffy is still feeling shocked.

At the time of the incident she was at the Manchester Opera House, which is about 15 minutes walking distance from the Manchester Arena where the bomb went off, watching a “terrible” show.

“Me and my two friends came out and it was like 10:10pm,” says the 26-year-old. “There was such a weird feeling in the air. The calm before the storm – it was so humid and bizarrely there was no-one around. I got home and my friend, who had just dropped me off, texted me when she got in asking if I'd seen the news.”

A born and bred Mancunian, Duffy was also one of the first people to decide she would get a tattoo of a bumblebee in support of the victims of the attack. Sam Barber, a tattoo artist based in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, started the Manchester Tattoo Appeal last week and since swathes of people have been hitting tattoo parlours in the city in solidarity.

Similarly to the LGBT pulse tattoos that many got to raise money for those impacted by the Orlando massacre in a gay club in Florida last year, instead of taking payment for the tattoos, customers make a donation which is then put into the Manchester Emergency Fund.

“I've actually wanted a bee tattoo for a couple of years now but just haven't got around to it,” says Duffy. “Now just seems really fitting because the money will be going to the victims families.”

The bee became a symbol of Manchester in the 19th century, when it represented the industriousness of the workers. It can be found on bollards, on the old Boddingtons Brewery logo, on the clock face at the Victorian Palace hotel and was apparently even referenced in the black and gold trim of Manchester City’s 2009/10 away kit – returning to prominence in 2014 when the council gave the city “honeycomb” litter bins with the bee logo on them.

Duffy had her bee done by a friend who works at The Inkstitute tattoo parlour in Cheadle, Manchester, and has eight other tattoos, but for some people the bee tattoo has been their first. Twenty-two-year-old Joseph Meighan had never been inked before until he decided to commit to getting a bee.

“I've never actually been interested in tattoos, never understood the appeal, but I just thought this was such a great idea that I really wanted it doing,” he says.