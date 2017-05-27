Sisters Uncut are occupying Holloway Prison

Following on from their rally earlier today, feminist direct action group Sisters Uncut are currently occupying Holloway Prison, an infamous women's jail in north London which closed down last year.

Eight activists entered the building via an open window on Saturday afternoon, as 150 rallied outside.

Sisters Uncut have called themselves the "voice of domestic violence survivors", and are occupying to the space as part of ongoing action to demand more domestic violence services from the government.

"We wanted to reclaim this former prison because it was a site of extreme state violence," said Naisha Garcha, 25. "And the fact that the prison has been closed for a nearly a year and the government seem to be intent on building luxury flats on the site instead of anything for the community."

"We've been planning this basically since the prison closed. You'd think the police would have better things to do, especially this week."

The building has now been surrounded by dozens of police officers who are treating the area as a crime scene, but no arrests have been made.

At one stage a pizza delivery man was turned away from the premises by police who said it was illegal for him to deliver food to the occupiers.